Kansai Nerolac Reports Ransomware Incident on Sunday

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited on Sunday was victim to a cyber-attack incident the company announced through an exchange filing. The ransomware attack has affected a few IT systems.

The company in the regulatory filing said, "We would like to assure you that the technical team of the Company along with a specialized team of cybersecurity experts and the management responded promptly and initiated necessary precautions and protocols to mitigate the impact of this incident."

The company also added that it is taking all necessary measures to restore the affected systems and the teams are working actively to resolve the issue.

Nerloc Paints sale of property

Kansai Nerolac Paints in June approved the proposal for sale of Company’s land at Kavesar, Thane admeasuring 96,180 sq. mts to Shoden Developers Private Limited, a group company of House of Hiranandani for consideration of Rs 655 Crores.

Kansai Nerolac Paints shares

The shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited on Monday morning were trading at ₹329.35, up by 0.38 per cent.

