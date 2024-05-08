Air India Express Crisis: Civil Aviation Ministry Takes Action, Orders Airlines To Explain Flight Cancellations

New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry on Wednesday sought a report from Air India Express on the cancellation of flights amid a section of cabin crew members reporting sick to protest against alleged mismanagement at the airline.

Nearly 90 flights have been cancelled by Air India Express since Tuesday night due to cabin crew woes.

#WATCH | Kerala: Passengers at Thiruvananthapuram airport face difficulties as more than 70 international and domestic flights of Air India Express have been cancelled after senior crew member of the airline went on mass 'sick leave'. pic.twitter.com/c234yIzedA — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2024

MoCA has called for a report from Air India Express regarding cancellation of flights and asked them to resolve issues promptly. Also, they have been advised to ensure facilities to passengers as per DGCA norms. pic.twitter.com/sVcs2uLeI9 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2024

Ministry Of Civil Aviation Seeks Explanation From Air India Express

An official on Wednesday said the ministry has called for a report from Air India Express regarding cancellation of flights and asked them to resolve issues promptly. The airline has also been advised to ensure facilities to passengers as per DGCA norms.