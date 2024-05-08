Air India Express In Turbulence: Over 80 International & Domestic Flights Cancelled Due To 'Mass Sick Leaves'

Snake found in Air India Express plane, DGCA orders probe | Representative Image/ Wikimedia Commons

In another crisis, affecting Tata's aviation woes, Air India Express, low-cost subsidiary of Air India, has reportedly cancelled a staggering 86 flights. These cancelled flights include services of both domestic and international nature.

According to reports, these cancellations are being attributed to 'mass sick leaves' taken by the airline's employees. This to many, is a repeat of what came to pass in March, when Vistara, another Tata-owned airline, saw a similar collapse of service, as myriad flights stood cancelled on account of lack of staff members.

In the case of Vistara as well, employees, particularly pilots took mass sick leave, protesting against the policies of the company, with regards to its merger with Air India.

Delhi Airport Kalesh (Air India Express cancelled 3 flights to Goa, Guwahati and Srinagar last moment and refused to provide any alternatives. So,Kalesh ensued) pic.twitter.com/TdIJlMhmTt — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 8, 2024

Up to 300 Air India Express (AIX) crew reported sick for work : Around 78 Air India Express flights cancelled on domestic, international routes owing to mass sick leave.



Air India Express : "A section of cabin crew has reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, Teams… pic.twitter.com/numDb58nbV — FL360aero (@fl360aero) May 8, 2024

This has understandably left many unsuspecting travellers in a pickle, as many of them have now been left stranded at airports.

Air India Express conducts more than 2000 flights in the span of a week to as many as 45 destinations across India, in fact, it also operates flights to the crucial Gulf-countries in Middle East, which houses a lot of migrant Indians, who work and live there. In addition, the airline also dispatches service to Southeast Asia.

As a result of this, these sudden cancellations are bound to impact a large number of people.

Many passengers took to social media platforms to express their indignance and show their struggles.