GPay Vs Google Wallet: Know The Difference Here

Google's Wallet app was released in India. The primary goal of the Indian version of Google Wallet, in contrast to its global counterparts, is to organise digital tickets for a range of uses, such as travel, movies, event alerts, gift cards, and even car keys.

Google Wallet has partnered with companies and service providers like PVR, MakeMyTrip (MMT), Air India, BMW, Domino's, Kochi Metro, and Hyderabad Metro in an effort to improve the user experience.

It's important to remember that Google Pay and Google Wallet have different functions.

Google Pay

According to the blog post, Google Pay enables users to send money to friends and family, receive rewards, locate deals from their preferred retailers, and gain insights into their spending patterns.

Google Wallet

Google Wallet is a "secure and private digital wallet," according to the Google Wallet website, that gives users instant access to IDs, passes, tickets, payment cards, and keys they share on the app. Conversely, Google Pay allows users to handle their finances and money.

As a result, the app will not support payments in India.

Google Wallet was rebranded as a digital wallet app in 2022 after it was first released in the US as a payment app in 2011.

Almost two years later, the app is now available in India.

According to Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead, Android at Google, Google Wallet is designed for non-payment use cases, whereas Google Pay is concentrated on money management and payment facilitation.

Customers can use this to store a variety of cards, including gift cards, debit cards, credit cards, and loyalty cards.







