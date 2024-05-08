Will Zepto Bury Dmart? Inefficiency Could Bring Peril To The Retail Giant

FPJ Library

The retail sector is a paradigm that has had to change its ways in the era of online shopping and instant delivery services. Dmart, one of the largest and perhaps the last surviving of all of the big chains, after the decline of Kishore Biyani's retail empire.

The advent of door-delivery companies like Swiggy, Zomato, and Zepto has only made the road more complicated for the likes of Dmart.

According to business journalist Aarihant Aaryan, a two-year-old company like Zepto could surpass and dominate the market over the likes of Dmart.

Aarihant Aaryan supplements and orients his supposition on the elements of efficiency and the need of the market, or in his words, 'what the customers love'. Which, in this case, is quick commerce. According to him, Zepto, a company that was launched two years ago, managed to clock revenue of more than Rs 2000 crore.

Rs 2000 Crore in 10 Years

He compared this surge to Dmart's visibly slow growth, as, it took Dmart nearly a decade to reach that milestone.

This is a testament to the need for efficiency and capturing the needs of the consumer. Zepto has been able to appeal to the demands, thereby occupying the space, that, although not empty, was not fully occupied.

Companies in the market, do not necessarily die because of competition, but because of inefficiencies, A fine example of this would be Anil Ambani-owned companies, that, despite being in lucrative sectors, failed to capitalise the market. Here, competition was not the problem, but efficiency or lack of it, that remained the Achilles Heel.

Aarihant Aaryan concluded his case on the matter of whether companies like Zepto overtake the likes of Dmart by saying, "Unless Dmart doesn't change its course and becomes efficient like Zepto, it will continue to be disrupted".

He also added, "People who say Dmart, zepto, blinkit, reliance retail will co-exist They don't really understand the concept of wealth Wealth is not a zero sum game, but a disproportionate amount of wealth will go to people who make consumers burn less energy and create more efficiency".