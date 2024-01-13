DMart Standalone Total Revenue Up By 17.2% At ₹13,247 Cr In Q3FY24 | LinkedIn

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (ASL) also known as DMart, one of the largest food & grocery retailers in India, announced its standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, the company on Saturday announced through an exchange filing.

Standalone results

Total Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 stood at Rs.13,247 crore, as compared to Rs.11,305 crore in the same period last year. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q3FY24 stood at Rs.1,121 crore, as compared to Rs. 974 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITDA margin stood at 8.5 per cent in Q3FY24 as compared to 8.6 per cent in Q3FY23.

Net Profit stood at Rs. 737 crore for Q3FY24, as compared to Rs. 641 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. PAT margin stood at 5.5 per cent in Q3FY24 as compared to 5.7 per cent in Q3FY23.

Basic Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3FY24 stood at Rs.11.32, as compared to Rs.9.90 for Q3FY23.

Total Revenue for 9MFY24 stood at Rs. 37,139 crore, as compared to Rs. 31,496 crore in the same period last year. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in 9MFY24 stood at Rs. 3,159 crore, as compared to Rs. 2,877 crore during 9MFY23. EBITDA margin stood at 8.5 per cent in 9MFY24 as compared to 9.1 per cent in 9MFY23.

Net Profit stood at Rs.2,091 crore for 9MFY24, as compared to Rs. 2,051 crore in 9MFY23. PAT margin stood at 5.6 per cent in 9MFY24 as compared to 6.5 per cent in 9MFY23.

Basic Earnings per share (EPS) for 9MFY24 stood at Rs.32.15, as compared to Rs.31.67 for 9MFY23.

Consolidated results

Total Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 stood at Rs. 13,572 crore, as compared to Rs.11,569 crore in the same period last year. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q3FY24 stood at Rs. 1,120 crore, as compared to Rs. 965 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITDA margin stood at 8.3 per cent in Q3FY24 as compared to 8.3 per cent in Q3FY23.

Net Profit stood at Rs. 690 crore for Q3FY24, as compared to Rs. 590 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. PAT margin stood at 5.1 per cent in Q3FY24 as compared to 5.1 per cent in Q3FY23.

Basic Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3FY24 stood at Rs. 10.62, as compared to Rs. 9.10 for Q3FY23.

Total Revenue for 9MFY24 stood at Rs. 38,062 crore, as compared to Rs. 32,245 crore in the same period last year. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in 9MFY24 stood at Rs. 3,160 crore, as compared to Rs. 2,866 crore during 9MFY23. EBITDA margin stood at 8.3 per cent in 9MFY24 as compared to 8.9 per cent in 9MFY23.

Net Profit stood at Rs. 1,972 crore for 9MFY24, as compared to Rs. 1,918 crore in 9MFY23. PAT margin stood at 5.2 per cent in 9MFY24 as compared to 5.9 per cent in 9MFY23.

Basic Earnings per share (EPS) for 9MFY24 stood at Rs. 30.34 as compared to Rs. 29.61 for 9MFY23.