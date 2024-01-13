 Google Layoff: This Google Employee Is Fine With Layoff After 19 Years Of Service; Here's Why
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGoogle Layoff: This Google Employee Is Fine With Layoff After 19 Years Of Service; Here's Why

Google Layoff: This Google Employee Is Fine With Layoff After 19 Years Of Service; Here's Why

Google announced significant job cuts across various divisions, impacting employees in hardware, central engineering teams, and those working on Google Assistant, the company's voice-activated software product.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
This Google Employee Is Fine With Layoff After 19 Years Of Service | Twitter

Kevin Bourrillion, a software engineer who had spent over 19 years working at Google, was among the hundreds of employees who lost their jobs following the announcement of a workforce reduction by the tech giant on Wednesday as part of the ongoing efforts to reduce expenses. However, this Google employee was fine with the layoff after 19 years of service and expressed his contentment with the situation. He had seen the job cut as an opportunity to relax, spend time with family, cycle, read, restart his drum lessons, and catch up on hobbies.

He expressed that sympathy was unnecessary in his case, as the layoffs presented an opportunity for a much-needed change in his life. Despite acknowledging the challenges of layoffs, he viewed it positively, emphasizing that he had no immediate plans to rush into anything else. Instead, he looked forward to embracing various aspects of life, including cycling, reading, restarting his drum lessons, travel, and spending quality time with family. While acknowledging the privilege in his ability to be accepting of the layoff, he noted that for many, it was a genuine crisis. Kevin also shared insights into his social media experience post-layoff, humorously noting the unexpected increase in followers.

Kevin Bourrillion, in his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), wrote, "End of an era! After 19 years of working at @Google, with more than 16 of them on the team that I founded, I made the tough decision yesterday morning to finally bite the bullet and find out that I'd been laid off overnight."

"Layoffs suck, but in my case... it's fine, because I've needed some kind of change in my life for a very long time. And I have no plans to rush into anything else right now. I've got too much to do: cycling, reading, restarting my drum lessons, travel, family time. etc. etc.," he added.

Read Also
Google Laying Off Hundreds Of AR Employees, Fitbit Leaders Move On
article-image

Later today, on his social media platform, X, he wrote, "Not-working-at-Google got me more followers than working there did, which I didn't see coming. But since you're here then maybe some few of you are fans of the game "Terraforming Mars" and if you are then I want you to know about my crazy ass hobby project."

Read Also
Perplexity AI: From Its Use To Operation, Everything You Need To Know About Google's Newest...
article-image

Google Layoff

Google on Wednesday announced significant job cuts across various divisions, impacting employees in hardware, central engineering teams, and those working on Google Assistant, the company's voice-activated software product. Other departments within the company were also affect including teams responsible for Google's Nest, Pixel, and Fitbit devices, with a notable impact on the augmented reality team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Google Layoff: This Google Employee Is Fine With Layoff After 19 Years Of Service; Here's Why

Google Layoff: This Google Employee Is Fine With Layoff After 19 Years Of Service; Here's Why

IPTV Unleashed: Revolutionizing Television In The Digital Age

IPTV Unleashed: Revolutionizing Television In The Digital Age

BHEL Secures ₹15,000 Cr EPC Contract From NLC India For Odisha Project

BHEL Secures ₹15,000 Cr EPC Contract From NLC India For Odisha Project

TPF Meet: India Flags Delay In US Visa Process For Domestic Businesses

TPF Meet: India Flags Delay In US Visa Process For Domestic Businesses

Citigroup Plans 10% Workforce Reduction, Targeting To Lay Off 20,000 Employees In Next Two Years In...

Citigroup Plans 10% Workforce Reduction, Targeting To Lay Off 20,000 Employees In Next Two Years In...