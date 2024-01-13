Google Layoff: This Google Employee Is Fine With Layoff After 19 Years Of Service; Here's Why

This Google Employee Is Fine With Layoff After 19 Years Of Service | Twitter

Kevin Bourrillion, a software engineer who had spent over 19 years working at Google, was among the hundreds of employees who lost their jobs following the announcement of a workforce reduction by the tech giant on Wednesday as part of the ongoing efforts to reduce expenses. However, this Google employee was fine with the layoff after 19 years of service and expressed his contentment with the situation. He had seen the job cut as an opportunity to relax, spend time with family, cycle, read, restart his drum lessons, and catch up on hobbies.

He expressed that sympathy was unnecessary in his case, as the layoffs presented an opportunity for a much-needed change in his life. Despite acknowledging the challenges of layoffs, he viewed it positively, emphasizing that he had no immediate plans to rush into anything else. Instead, he looked forward to embracing various aspects of life, including cycling, reading, restarting his drum lessons, travel, and spending quality time with family. While acknowledging the privilege in his ability to be accepting of the layoff, he noted that for many, it was a genuine crisis. Kevin also shared insights into his social media experience post-layoff, humorously noting the unexpected increase in followers.

Kevin Bourrillion, in his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), wrote, "End of an era! After 19 years of working at @Google, with more than 16 of them on the team that I founded, I made the tough decision yesterday morning to finally bite the bullet and find out that I'd been laid off overnight."

"Layoffs suck, but in my case... it's fine, because I've needed some kind of change in my life for a very long time. And I have no plans to rush into anything else right now. I've got too much to do: cycling, reading, restarting my drum lessons, travel, family time. etc. etc.," he added.

End of an era! After 19 years of working at @Google, with more than 16 of them on the team that I founded, I made the tough decision yesterday morning to finally bite the bullet and find out that I'd been laid off overnight. — Kevin Bourrillion (@kevinb9n) January 12, 2024

Layoffs suck, but in my case... it's fine, because I've needed some kind of change in my life for a very long time. And I have no plans to rush into anything else right now. I've got too much to do: cycling, reading, restarting my drum lessons, travel, family time. etc. etc. — Kevin Bourrillion (@kevinb9n) January 12, 2024

I view my 19 years there and the people I got to work with and things I got to do as an immense blessing. No expressions of sympathy are called for in my case! And with that, I'm off to go figure out how to actually live my life! — Kevin Bourrillion (@kevinb9n) January 12, 2024

Read Also Google Laying Off Hundreds Of AR Employees, Fitbit Leaders Move On

Later today, on his social media platform, X, he wrote, "Not-working-at-Google got me more followers than working there did, which I didn't see coming. But since you're here then maybe some few of you are fans of the game "Terraforming Mars" and if you are then I want you to know about my crazy ass hobby project."

Not-working-at-Google got me more followers than working there did, which I didn't see coming.

But since you're here then maybe some few of you are fans of the game "Terraforming Mars" and if you are then I want you to know about my crazy ass hobby project https://t.co/eo4BGBj9bQ — Kevin Bourrillion (@kevinb9n) January 13, 2024

Google Layoff

Google on Wednesday announced significant job cuts across various divisions, impacting employees in hardware, central engineering teams, and those working on Google Assistant, the company's voice-activated software product. Other departments within the company were also affect including teams responsible for Google's Nest, Pixel, and Fitbit devices, with a notable impact on the augmented reality team.