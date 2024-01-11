Perplexity AI: From Its Use To Operation, Everything You Need To Know About Google's Newest Challenger

Perplexity AI | Perplexity/ X

Perplexity AI, an AI-powered search engine business, has recently raised $73.6 million in Series B funding from trusted companies and renowned tech leaders, boosting its rapid consumer adoption and expansion plans. Perplexity founder Aravind Srinivas aims to dethrone Google with his latest startup. While in conversation with Reuters, Perplexity founder Srinivas said that Google would be seen as a legacy and ageing. He added, "Nobody needs those ten blue links if you can address someone's query directly."

We are happy to announce that we've raised $73.6 million in Series B funding led by IVP with participation from NVIDIA, NEA, Bessemer, Elad Gil, Jeff Bezos, Nat Friedman, Databricks, Tobi Lutke, Guillermo Rauch, Naval Ravikant, Balaji Srinivasan. pic.twitter.com/7ROQz347L3 — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) January 4, 2024

The current value of Perplexity AI stands at $530 million, with prominent investors including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Nvidia. Perplexity AI presently has a capital of $100 million, with fresh investors joining the board, including Nvidia, Jeff Bezos, Balaji Srinivasan, Guillermo Rauch, and others.

What is Perplexity AI?

Perplexity AI is an artificial intelligence-powered search engine that answers users' questions in simple words and straight paragraphs by removing the need for users to shift through links on a Google search page. The responses the user will receive will have hyperlinks to the websites from which the information was gathered, making it effortless for the user.

Once you start using @perplexity_ai , you won’t go back to Bard or Chat GPT for so many use cases.

It is as incredible as described by @protosphinx !



pic.twitter.com/HhHMRUGbPM — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) January 11, 2024

How does Perplexity AI operate?

Perplexity AI uses natural language understanding to allow users to connect conversationally, as per Deepgram.com. The system indexes and classifies internet information based on relevancy. Perplexity AI provides contextual replies that are tailored to user needs. Perplexity's free version uses OpenAI's GPT 3.5 to answer user queries.

What is the use of Perplexity AI?

Perplexity AI is widely used in academic research, content marketing, business intelligence, and educational tools, owing to its accuracy and concise replies. Presently, the Perplexity AI tool is free. However, its Pro version, which includes GPT-4 and Claude-2, will cost $20 monthly.

Discover the power of Enhanced Mode with Perplexity AI, powered by GPT-4! Choose ⚡️Quick for rapid, concise answers or ✨Enhanced to dive deep into complex questions. Try both experiences for free at https://t.co/ut3wdOxstL today! pic.twitter.com/Rzcprb6qXG — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) April 20, 2023

Perplexity AI interesting facts

Perplexity operates through extensive language models, including OpenAI and Anthropic, and it provides a chatbot-like interface to simplify the user experience and help natural language processing. The company assures superior results than ChatGPT.

Perplexity AI is more than a search engine; it includes several other features. Tools like the Swiss Army Knife can provide answers to a variety of factual and conceptual queries.