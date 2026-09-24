Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹2,025 Crore Orders, FY27 Tally Reaches ₹13,219 Crore

KPIL secured about Rs 2,025 crore in new orders across three businesses. |

Mumbai: Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) has secured fresh orders and notifications of awards worth approximately Rs 2,025 crore across its power transmission, buildings and factories, and oil and gas businesses.

The company informed the stock exchanges that the awards span projects in India and overseas. It said the orders were received in the normal course of business.

Orders across three businesses

The latest wins cover power transmission and distribution (T&D) , buildings and factories (B&F), and oil and gas projects. KPIL did not disclose the individual contract values, clients, locations or execution timelines.

The diversified mix adds to the company's order intake for the current financial year. KPIL said it has secured contracts worth Rs 13,219 crore so far in FY27, including the latest awards.

Pipeline exceeds Rs 12,000 crore

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Manish Mohnot said KPIL is favourably placed, or the lowest bidder (L1), for orders exceeding Rs 12,000 crore. He expressed confidence in achieving the company's targeted growth numbers.

An L1 position signals that a bidder has quoted the lowest price in a tender. It does not by itself mean a contract has been awarded, so those potential orders are separate from KPIL's confirmed FY27 wins.

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Mohnot said the new contracts reflect the company's technical expertise and clients' confidence in its ability to deliver projects on time. The awards also extend its presence across several infrastructure segments.

Global project footprint

KPIL provides engineering, procurement and construction services across power networks, buildings, water, railways, highways, airports and oil and gas infrastructure. It says its footprint spans 75 countries.

The company reported revenue of Rs 27,143 crore in FY26 and said 250 projects were under execution across over 30 countries. It operates two manufacturing facilities in India that fabricate transmission towers, heavy metal structures, scaffolding and formwork systems.

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The announcement did not provide details of how the latest orders are split between domestic and international markets or among the three business divisions.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's exchange filing and is for information only, not investment advice or a recommendation.