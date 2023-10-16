KPIL Awarded New Orders Of ₹2,217 Cr |

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) & its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of ₹ 2,217 Crores, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The T&D business received an order of ₹ 1,993 Crore in India and overseas markets, while the B&F business in India received an order of ₹ 224 Crore.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, “We are delighted with the significant order wins, resulting in our total order inflows reaching Rs.10,616 Crores in the current financial year. Our flagship T&D business has secured noteworthy order inflows of around Rs.5,400 Crores till date in FY24, which provides good visibility for growth going forward. We also have an additional L1 position of about Rs.4,000 Crores largely spread across T&D, B&F and Water business. Our strong order book position and diversified business mix reaffirms our confidence to achieve our targeted vision for 2025.”

KPIL

KPIL is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports. KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in over 70 countries. KPIL has maintained a leadership position in all its major businesses backed by strong organisational capabilities, superior technical know-how, and adherence to best-in-class sustainability standards.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)