KPIL Receives New Orders Of ₹ 1,016 Crores |

Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) & its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of ₹ 1,016 Crores, the company on Saturday announced through an exchange filing.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows: 

i) Orders in the T&D business of Rs 552 Crores in India and overseas markets.

ii) Orders in B&F business in India of Rs 464 Crores.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, “We are pleased with the order wins, especially in our T&D and B&F business. The order winsin the T&D business helps usto further diversify our clientele and strengthen our order book particularly in the domestic T&D market. The orders in the B&F business from marquee clients reaffirms our confidence in the strong growth of thissegment. With the above orders, our YTD FY24 order inflowsstands at around Rs 8,400 crores and additionally we have a strong L1 position, which gives us confidence to deliver on growth targets going forward.”

Kalpataru Projects International Limited shares

The shares of Kalpataru Projects International Limited on Friday at 3:30 pm closed at Rs 635, up by 1.08 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)