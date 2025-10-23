Kalpataru Projects Secures New Orders Worth ₹2,332 Crore With International Subsidiaries

File Image |

New Delhi: Kalpataru Projects International on Thursday said the company, along with its international subsidiaries, have secured new orders worth Rs 2,332 crore.These include orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) in overseas markets as well as in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India, a company statement said.

"We are pleased with the strong ordering momentum in our T&D and B&F businesses with cumulative order inflows till date in FY26 nearing Rs 15,000 crore, representing a healthy growth of 25% YoY," Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said.

The orders won in the T&D business have solidified our leadership in the international T&D market and further strengthened our T&D order book. Additionally, the new orders in our B&F business highlight our strong capabilities and expanding presence in the civil construction market in India.

KPIL is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports.KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in 75 countries.

