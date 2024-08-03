Just a Few Days Ahead: Apple iPhone 16 Series Key Expected Features From New Bronze Design To Advanced AI & Faster Charging

Ahead of the much-anticipated Apple event in September, tech savvy's are eagerly awaiting around the new iPhone 16 series. Amid this highly anticipated event, speculations, rumors and leaks have provided with a glimpse into what we can expect from Apple's latest lineup.

Here’s a rundown of the most talked-about features and changes:

1. New Colours and Design

According to recent speculation by a Weibo-based leaker known as 'Fixed Focus Digital,' predicts that the iPhone 16 Pro models would appear in a new bronze or bronze-like color. There are also forecasts and anticipation among tech experts that it will replace the blue titanium option seen in the iPhone 15 Pro series.

Aside from that, the iPhone 16 is expected in standard black, pink, yellow, blue, purple, white, and green.

iphone | representative Image

2. Wi-Fi Capabilities

As per multiple reports, it is also expected that the iPhone 16 series models will support Wi-Fi 7.

Moreover, as per per various speculations, is is also expected that this series model will feature new Wi-Fi standard which will allow the devices to send and receive data over 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, potentially increasing the speeds over 40 Gbps.

Apple iPhone 15 Series | Representative Image

3. Displays and Camera

In terms of the display and camera featuer, the iphone maker, as per various reports, is expected to increase the screen size for the iPhone 16 Pro to 6.3 inches, up from the current 6.1-inch display.

This potential feature if updated in the iPhone 16 series may accommodate a larger camera system, which might include the new folded optics zoom camera, known as Tetraprism, for enhanced zoom capabilities.

Read Also Fold Into The Future: Motorola Launches Razr 50 Ultra

In addition, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models might also feature a vertical camera layout, with two cameras stacked on top of each other, added various reports citing speculations.

Apple Headquarters | Daniel Lawrence Lu

5.AI Features and Capacitive Keys

As the AI technology is on a rising demand by many tech enthusiasts, this series iPhone may likely to include new AI functions i

According to the recently rumors, the iPhone is likely to include a "Clean Up" tool that allows users to easily erase undesired things from images, similiar to Google's Magic Eraser and Samsung's Object Eraser.

Furthermore, the iPhone 16 Pro models are likely to feature a new capacitive key known as the "Capture button," which will be situated underneath the power button.

Apple | Pixabay

5. Charging and Processing Power

As per speculations, the series may also foresee an increase in charging speeds.

Compared to previous models, offering a fast charging, it is expected that the wireless MagSafe charging might go up to 20W, while wired charging could reach 40W.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely feature the base N3E A18 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are predicted to use the top-tier A18 Pro with the N3P process.