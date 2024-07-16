Rebellious To Core: The All-New Ford Capri

By: Juviraj Anchil | July 16, 2024
The Ford Capri is being marketed as a family car while being 'Rebellious To Core'.
The car has 12 ultrasonic sensors, five cameras and three radar devices. This allows the car to monitor efficiently.
The vehicle's extended range RWD can produce a total output of 335 horsepower.
This electric car travel far and has the overall range of 591 Km on a single charge.
In addition to the cumulative boot space of 572 litres, the car also has a second compartment hidden called MegConsole below the armrest.
Some of the other cars in the segement includes the Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford's own Ford Explorer EV.
The all-new Ford Capri EV is estimated to be priced at Rs 42 lakh.
Thanks For Reading!