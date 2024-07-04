Fold Into The Future: Motorola Launches Razr 50 Ultra

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | July 04, 2024
Motorola launched the Razr 50 Ultra, a new foldable smartphone in India.
About durability, it has IPX8 water resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus, and tested for over 600,000 folds.
Dual-camera system with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens (2x zoom).
The Display Features includes a full-sized cover display and a 6.9″ pOLED display when unfolded.
It features 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and runs on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.
It comes with a 4000mAh battery, supports 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse charging.
Available from Amazon Prime Day Sale starting July 20, with an early bird price of Rs. 94,999 plus bank discounts.