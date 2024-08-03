‘Staged & Dramatised’: IndiGo Air Hostess Touches Forehead On Tarmac At Ayodhya Airport; Controversy Erupts After Video Goes Viral

Recently, a video shared on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has stirred emotions and debate after video shows Indigo air hostess bowing down at tarmac in Ayodhya.

Akanksha Parmar, identified as an air hostess for IndiGo, posted a video of herself bowing and touching the ground after disembarking from a flight in Ayodhya.

In her caption, Parmar expressed a deep sense of pride in her Hindu heritage, and wrote, "Touching down in Ayodhya ignites a deep sense of pride. Proud to be a Hindu. Jai Shri Ram!"

Touching down in Ayodhya ignites a deep sense of pride.



Proud to be a Hindu. Jai Shri Ram! 🚩 pic.twitter.com/yF3Sosf1KH — Akanksha Parmar (@iAkankshaP) August 2, 2024

The video quickly gained the attention of Mohandas Pai, former CFO and Board Member at Infosys. Reposting Parmar's video, he wrote, "Very proud of @iAkankshaP. @IndiGo6E should be proud of such staff who respect India. Jai Shri Ram. Bhagwan Sri Ram is back home in Ayodhya after 500+ years!"

Very proud of @iAkankshaP @IndiGo6E should be proud of such staff who respect India Jai Shri Ram Baghwan Sri Ram is back home in Ayodhya after 500+ years! https://t.co/I808e4dOpD — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) August 2, 2024

However, not everyone was equally impressed. Another X user, identified as Bangalore Vocal, raised concerns about the authenticity of the video. "Looks like a dramatised & planned video shoot. The camera man was waiting for this act of the air hostess. @TVMohandasPai should be careful before endorsing such staged video shoots. @DGCAIndia must take action for photography violation rules around the aircraft," the user wrote.

Looks like a dramatised & planned video shoot. The camera man was waiting for this act of the air hostess @TVMohandasPai should be careful before endorsing such staged video shoots. @DGCAIndia must take action for photography violation rules around the aircraft — Bangalore Vocal (@bangalorevocal) August 3, 2024

While some see Parmar's act as a genuine expression of cultural pride, others view it as a staged performance designed to go viral.

Ayodhya holds significant historical and religious importance for many Hindus, being associated with the deity Lord Ram. For Parmar, this moment might have been a heartfelt tribute to her faith and heritage.

However, it also raises questions about the responsibilities of Mohandas Pai's endorsement in verifying the authenticity of content before sharing it by some of the X users.

Netizens Reaction

The video of Akanksha Parmar has sparked a multifaceted debate that goes beyond a simple social media post.

One of the X user responded to it as, "Reel … ki duniya."

Another user added, "Now give her some of your surplus wealth not just your empty words Mohan!"

"Belief and practicing one’s religion is fine but not wearing uniform of the organisation. Workplace and religion shouldn’t be mixed up," added another X user.

The pride should always ensure we keep progressing as a society. Shouldn’t be limited only to marketing . This is what the issue of government. Instead of policy making they are only focusing on marketing. — Abilash Prasad (@Acejunker) August 3, 2024

Ayodhya has that aura great to see this gesture touched by her selfless act @iAkankshaP @TVMohandasPai @IndiGo6E — NITIN KIRTANE (@nitin_kirtane) August 2, 2024