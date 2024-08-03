'We Don’t Negotiate Salaries, We Pay What They Ask For’: Zoko CEO Arjun Reveals How His No-Negotiation Policy Builds Trust & Streamlines Hiring

'We Don’t Negotiate Salaries, We Pay What They Ask For’: Zoko CEO Arjun Reveals How His No-Negotiation Policy Builds Trust and Streamlines Hiring |

When a candidate's expectations align with a company's budget, salary negotiations are frequently regarded as a challenging aspect of the hiring process.

The CEO of Bengaluru-based Zoko, Arjun V, recently revealed on LinkedIn how his organization has eliminated this step entirely from their hiring process.

Arjun claimed to have discovered the key to keeping elite talent on his team after recruiting over 18 people 'We don't negotiate salaries. We literally pay what they ask for,' Arjun remarked. "After that, we revise once a year," he continued.



Arjun clarified the rationale behind this methodology: "The reason is straightforward; it creates instant trust and does away with back-and-forth negotiations.' He thinks that since candidates are getting paid what they want, this approach guarantees they have no excuse not to give it their all.

In addition, he said, this policy keeps unplanned, distracting salary talks to a minimum, freeing up company resources to concentrate more on selecting the best candidate for the position.



Netizens Reaction

LinkedIn user Arpit Joseph went on to explain his experience, When I was job hunting before joining Zoko, I had a specific salary range in mind. It seemed high, especially since I hadn't taken a salary for over two years while running my startup.

I remember my wife saying, "Why would anyone pay you this? You haven't even had a salary for two years." And honestly, she wasn't wrong—well, almost. Most founders I talked to suggested that I base my new salary on either the bare minimum I took as a cofounder or what I was making three years ago.

Till I met you! I remember you did not wasting even a second negotiating. Your immediate answer was, "Sure, we’ll give you what you’re asking for".

That made me feel secure and confident, knowing that I'd be taken care of and could focus entirely on my job. It's rare to find founders who don't pinch the salaries of team members in the name of "being frugal."

Another LinkedIn user named Aaquib Saneen said, 'One common fear I've noticed among my peers during salary negotiations is the concern about what the employer will think if they ask for more. There's often a worry that their application might be rejected because they asked for a higher salary. This is especially true for those coming from a founder background, as sometimes people don’t fully appreciate what you’ve achieved.

I’ve been in such situations myself. At Zoko (YC W21), the primary criteria was whether I was capable of doing justice to the role I was offered. Personally, after my interview, when the negotiation happened with Arpit Joseph, he believed in my capabilities and offered me more than what I was expecting. When someone acknowledges your value, it truly makes a difference. saneen continued.

Another LinkedIn user, Ritesh D. Ritelin wrote What if you hire the person and they prove to be less competent than their pay? Do pay revisions later allow reduction in pay as well? Very curious to know more!