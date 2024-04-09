 Juniper Green Energy Commissions 105 MW Jalkot Solar project, In Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessJuniper Green Energy Commissions 105 MW Jalkot Solar project, In Maharashtra

Juniper Green Energy Commissions 105 MW Jalkot Solar project, In Maharashtra

The project has been commissioned in record time, almost nine months before the scheduled commercial operation date of the project, a company statement said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 12:18 PM IST
article-image

Renewable energy producer Juniper Green Energy on Tuesday said it has commissioned 105-MW Jalkot Solar Power Project, in Maharashtra.

The project has been commissioned in record time, almost nine months before the scheduled commercial operation date of the project, a company statement said.

Read Also
Sensex Glows In Green, Hits All-Time High And Crosses 75,000 Mark For The First Time
article-image

The Jalkot Solar Power Project shall deliver power under a 25-year power purchase agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) which exemplifies a commitment to both economic value and environmental stewardship.

Power to Close To 40,000 Households

Expected to produce approximately 200 MUs (million units) annually, the project aims to reduce Maharashtra's carbon emissions by an estimated 1,78,569 tCO2 each year.

Furthermore, it will provide power to about 38,085 households, supporting the state's transition to more sustainable energy sources.

Read Also
'Predicting Rain Doesn't Count, Building The Ark Does': 5 Inspiring Investment Mantras From Warren...
article-image

Naresh Mansukhani, CEO of Juniper Green Energy said, "The start of operations of this project almost 9 months before the scheduled commercial operation date of the project is a tribute to our team's exceptional work." Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer and operator of solar, wind and hybrid power projects with significant experience in conceptualizing, building, and developing renewable energy assets.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maruti Suzuki Expands Manesar Plant Capacity By 1 Lakh Units Per Year

Maruti Suzuki Expands Manesar Plant Capacity By 1 Lakh Units Per Year

Juniper Green Energy Commissions 105 MW Jalkot Solar project, In Maharashtra

Juniper Green Energy Commissions 105 MW Jalkot Solar project, In Maharashtra

Tata Punch EV Now Available with ₹50,000 Discounts!

Tata Punch EV Now Available with ₹50,000 Discounts!

Sensex Glows In Green, Hits All-Time High And Crosses 75,000 Mark For The First Time

Sensex Glows In Green, Hits All-Time High And Crosses 75,000 Mark For The First Time

Special Drive To Reopen HRA Claims? Income Tax Body Issues Clarification

Special Drive To Reopen HRA Claims? Income Tax Body Issues Clarification