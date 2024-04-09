 Sensex Glows In Green, Hits All-Time High And Crosses 75,000 Mark For The First Time
Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Of the major indices in Asia and arguably the most iconic index in the country, BSE Sensex has hit its all time high numbers, with cumulative numbers reaching 75,012.42, gaining 269.92 points or 0.36 per cent in today's trade so far.

This comes at the back of a reasonably decent start to the trading week, as it started and ended on a positive note, on Monday. This is also a short week, as the markets would be closed for operations on account of Eid-ul-fitr on 11 April, Thursday.

NSE Nifty is not too far behind, as it has managed to make gains worth 0.32 per cent, since the beginning of the day's trade. Nifty currently stands at 22,738.20. This also marks the highest number, that the NSE run index has achieved in its history.

The stocks listed that are rallying in green include the likes of Tata Steel and Infosys, who have made over 2 per cent worth of gain.

In addition, this surge is driven by a diverse bunch of entities, as steel and manufacturing, along with banking stocks have also chimed in to push the ceiling on Dalal street, to further heights.

These numbers come in a few days before the monthly inflation data, that is set to be out on 12 April, and only a few days after the monumental MPC meeting by the RBI, that decided to retain the interest rates, for the 7th time in a row.

These developments, also come at a time, when global markets have been showcasing an inconsistent performance, with frequent crests and trough of greens and reds.

The next MPC meeting is scheduled to happen on 4 June, that is also the date, when the two-month long Lok Sabha elections, would come to a close, with results being declared on the 4 June.

