 Clean Max Enviro Energy Files Updated DRHP For ₹5,200 Crore IPO, Issue Likely To Open In 3rd Week Of December
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessClean Max Enviro Energy Files Updated DRHP For ₹5,200 Crore IPO, Issue Likely To Open In 3rd Week Of December

Clean Max Enviro Energy Files Updated DRHP For ₹5,200 Crore IPO, Issue Likely To Open In 3rd Week Of December

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions has submitted its updated DRHP to SEBI for its Rs 5,200 crore IPO, expected to open in mid-December 2025. The issue includes a fresh issue and a large offer-for-sale. Funds will be used mainly for debt repayment. The company is India’s biggest C&I renewable energy provider.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions has submitted its updated DRHP to SEBI for its ₹5,200 crore IPO. | Image by Grok. |

Mumbai: Mumbai-based Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions has filed its Updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (UDRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). According to sources, the company’s Rs 5,200 crore IPO is likely to open in the third week of December 2025. Clean Max had already received final SEBI approval for its draft prospectus on November 10, 2025.

Offer Structure and Fund Use

The IPO consists of a Rs 1,500 crore fresh issue and an Rs 3,700 crore offer-for-sale (OFS) by promoters Kuldeep Jain, BGTF One Holdings (DIFC) Limited, KEMPINC LLP, and investors Augment India I Holdings and DSDG Holding. From the fresh issue, Rs 1,125 crore will be used to repay or prepay outstanding borrowings, while the remaining funds will go toward general corporate needs.

Read Also
ICICI Prudential AMC Files DRHP With SEBI, ₹10,000 Crore IPO Set To Be 2025’s Second Largest
article-image

India’s Largest C&I Renewable Energy Provider

FPJ Shorts
Gold Jumps ₹1,300 To ₹1,32,900 Per 10 Grams In Delhi; Silver Surges ₹3,500
Gold Jumps ₹1,300 To ₹1,32,900 Per 10 Grams In Delhi; Silver Surges ₹3,500
IndiGo Flight Cancellations: 'Have Deployed Additional Manpower To Tackle Situation,' Says Pune Airport
IndiGo Flight Cancellations: 'Have Deployed Additional Manpower To Tackle Situation,' Says Pune Airport
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration Process Ends On January 11; Details Here
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration Process Ends On January 11; Details Here
UPSSSC PET 2025 Result To Be Announced Soon At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here
UPSSSC PET 2025 Result To Be Announced Soon At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

According to a CRISIL report, Clean Max is India’s largest commercial and industrial (C&I) renewable energy provider as of March 31, 2025. It has 2.54 GW of operational, owned, and managed renewable capacity and an additional 2.53 GW of contracted capacity awaiting execution as of July 31, 2025.

Read Also
Hospital Chain Operator, Park Medi World, Fixes Price Band For Upcoming IPO, Valuing The Company At...
article-image

Strong Expertise in Net Zero Solutions

With almost 15 years of experience, the company focuses on net-zero and decarbonization solutions. It supplies renewable power and provides energy services and carbon credit solutions to clients across sectors such as data centres, AI and technology, industrial manufacturing, steel, cement, pharma, FMCG, real estate, infrastructure, and global capability centres.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Readers should conduct their own research or consult financial professionals before making any investment decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Avadhut Sathe Training Academy To Challenge SEBI's ₹546-cr Disgorgement Order

Avadhut Sathe Training Academy To Challenge SEBI's ₹546-cr Disgorgement Order

Gold Jumps ₹1,300 To ₹1,32,900 Per 10 Grams In Delhi; Silver Surges ₹3,500

Gold Jumps ₹1,300 To ₹1,32,900 Per 10 Grams In Delhi; Silver Surges ₹3,500

Govt Spends ₹7,253 Crore On Railway Station Redevelopment Under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Govt Spends ₹7,253 Crore On Railway Station Redevelopment Under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Clean Max Enviro Energy Files Updated DRHP For ₹5,200 Crore IPO, Issue Likely To Open In 3rd Week...

Clean Max Enviro Energy Files Updated DRHP For ₹5,200 Crore IPO, Issue Likely To Open In 3rd Week...

Sensex Jumps 447 Points, Nifty Gains 153 After RBI’s 25 bps Cut, Markets Cheer Softer Inflation...

Sensex Jumps 447 Points, Nifty Gains 153 After RBI’s 25 bps Cut, Markets Cheer Softer Inflation...