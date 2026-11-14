Jubilant Pharmova's Q2 Earnings Take A Bitter Pill, Net Profit Crashes 74% To ₹31 Crore Despite Generics Growth

Jubilant Pharmova |

Mumbai: Jubilant Pharmova Limited reported a sharp decline in profitability during the second quarter of FY27, with its net profit falling approximately 74% year-on-year to ₹31 crore, despite strong revenue growth in its generics and sterile injectables businesses. The pharmaceutical company reported total income of ₹2,384 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Profit Falls 74%

Jubilant Pharmova's reported profit after tax (PAT) declined to ₹31 crore from ₹120 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 27% year-on-year to ₹255 crore. The company's EBITDA margin stood at 10.7%, reflecting pressure on operating profitability during the September quarter.

Generics Revenue Surges

The generics business emerged as a major growth contributor, recording a 64% year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹274 crore. The CDMO Sterile Injectables segment also delivered strong performance, with revenue climbing 33% to ₹522 crore.

Meanwhile, Jubilant Pharmova's Radiopharma business reported quarterly revenue of ₹1,009 crore. The segment-wise figures highlight differing performance trends across the company's pharmaceutical operations.

₹800 Crore Fundraising

Jubilant Pharmova announced that it successfully raised ₹800 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs). According to the company, the proceeds will be utilised for debt refinancing and capital expenditure requirements. The fundraising provides additional financing for the company's planned investments and refinancing activities.

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Outlook And Business Focus

Jubilant Pharmova's Q2 FY27 performance presents a mixed picture, with strong growth in generics and sterile injectables alongside weaker overall profitability. The decline in EBITDA and net profit highlights the importance of monitoring margins across its businesses.

Investors will closely track segment revenue trends, operating expenses and the company's ability to improve profitability in subsequent quarters. The utilisation of NCD proceeds for refinancing and capital expenditure will also remain an important development.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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