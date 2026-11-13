Wakefit Innovations Reports Rs 451.99 Crore Quarterly Revenue As Store Count Crosses 200 Milestone In Q2 FY27

Home and furnishings company Wakefit Innovations Ltd. | X @Tanmay_31_

Mumbai: Wakefit Innovations announced its un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, posting a profit before tax of ₹26.54 crore for the second quarter, marking a 66.3% increase from the same period last year.

Read Also Home Furnishings Company Wakefit Innovation Subscribed More Than 2 Times On The Final Day Of Share...

Financial Performance

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹451.99 crore, while half-yearly revenue reached ₹856.90 crore, reflecting an 18.4% growth. Reported EBITDA excluding other income came in at ₹50.15 crore for the quarter with an 11.1% margin, according to the company's filing.

Profit And Tax

Profit after tax for the second quarter was recorded at ₹15.89 crore. Excluding a deferred tax charge of ₹6.43 crore, the adjusted profit after tax stood at ₹22.32 crore, representing a 39.9% growth compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Retail Expansion

The company added 41 new stores during the second quarter, taking its total active store count to 205. Multi-brand outlet network expanded to 2,589 stores across 787 cities as of September 30, 2026.

Category Growth

Mattresses recorded a 21.4% year-on-year growth during the quarter, while furniture revenue grew by 24.9%. Repeat customers contributed 32.4% of total revenue during the period.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!