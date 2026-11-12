P&G Hygiene Q2 Profit Falls 6.7% To ₹196 Crore, Revenue Slips 0.4%

P&G Hygiene’s Q2 FY27 net profit fell 6.7 percent to Rs 195.84 crore. | File Photo

Mumbai: Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care reported a 6.7 percent year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 195.84 crore for the September quarter of FY27, as higher raw and packing material costs lifted expenses.

Revenue from operations slipped 0.4 percent to Rs 1,145.08 crore from Rs 1,150.17 crore a year earlier, according to the company’s November 12 exchange filing.

Costs rise

The cost of raw and packing materials consumed rose 20.4 percent to Rs 237.87 crore from Rs 197.49 crore a year earlier. Purchases of traded goods increased 12.2 percent to Rs 237.52 crore, while advertising and sales promotion expenses fell 5.3 percent to Rs 166.62 crore.

Total expenses rose 2.5 percent to Rs 900.07 crore. Other income increased to Rs 17.01 crore from Rs 9.90 crore, lifting total income by 0.2 percent to Rs 1,162.09 crore despite the dip in operating revenue.

Profit before tax declined 7 percent to Rs 262.02 crore from Rs 281.78 crore. Income tax expense fell to Rs 66.18 crore from Rs 71.92 crore. Basic and diluted earnings per share both fell to Rs 60.33 from Rs 64.65 in the year-ago quarter.

Sequential recovery

Compared with the June quarter, net profit rose 55.1 percent from Rs 126.27 crore and revenue from operations increased 28.4 percent from Rs 891.46 crore. Profit before tax rose 54.5 percent from Rs 169.63 crore.

Total expenses increased 23.1 percent from the preceding quarter. Advertising and sales promotion expenditure nearly doubled from Rs 83.32 crore, while raw and packing material costs increased 18.8 percent.

First-half performance

For the six months ended September 30, net profit fell 19.9 percent to Rs 322.11 crore from Rs 401.92 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations declined 2.4 percent to Rs 2,036.54 crore, while total expenses rose 4.7 percent to Rs 1,631.33 crore.

First-half profit before tax declined 21 percent to Rs 431.65 crore from Rs 546.48 crore. Basic and diluted earnings per share fell to Rs 99.23 from Rs 123.82.

The company reports its healthcare and hygiene products as a single segment. Its statutory auditor, Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP, issued an unmodified limited review conclusion on the unaudited results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.

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