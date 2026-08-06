Procter & Gamble Health Net Profit Rises 45% To ₹96.15 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. announced on Wednesday a standalone net profit of ₹96.15 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 (Q1 FY27), a 45% increase compared to ₹66.18 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from Operations

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, stood at ₹363.71 crore. This marks a 7.37% increase from ₹338.74 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Total Income and Expenses

Total income for Q1 FY27 reached ₹367.59 crore, up from ₹342.77 crore in Q1 FY26. Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹270.27 crore from ₹253.96 crore year-on-year.

Exceptional Item

The quarter's results include an exceptional gain of ₹31.80 crore from the sale of an office premises property in Worli. The property was sold for ₹33.34 crore, with a carrying amount of ₹1.54 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (after exceptional items) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, were ₹57.92. This is an increase from ₹39.87 in the same quarter last year.

Board Approval

The unaudited financial results for the quarter were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors on August 6, 2026. The financial results are in accordance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Auditor's Review

Haribhakti & Co. LLP, the statutory auditors, conducted a limited review of the financial statements. The auditors concluded that nothing came to their attention that would cause them to believe the statement contained any material misstatement.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.