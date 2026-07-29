Procter & Gamble Hygiene Q1 Profit Drops 34% To ₹126.27 Crore

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Mumbai: Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday announced a standalone net profit of ₹126.27 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026. This represents a 34.25% decrease compared to ₹192.06 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Financial Performance

The company's total standalone income for the quarter stood at ₹900.89 crore, down from ₹944.72 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations also declined by 4.86% year-on-year to ₹891.46 crore, compared to ₹937.03 crore in Q1 FY26.

Quarterly Expenses

Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹731.26 crore from ₹680.02 crore year-on-year, a rise of 7.54%. Key expense components included cost of raw and packing materials consumed at ₹200.24 crore and purchases of stock-in-trade at ₹213.23 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Standalone earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹38.90. This is a decline from ₹59.17 reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Prior Period Figures

The figures for the three months ended 31 March 2026, as reported in the statement, are balancing figures between the audited full previous financial year and the published year-to-date figures up to the third quarter of that financial year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.