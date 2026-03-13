P&G SEHAT Expands Healthcare Access In Assam, Boat Clinic Serves 20,000 People Across Brahmaputra Villages And Islands

Boat Clinic Bringing Healthcare To Remote Communities. |

P&G SEHAT, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Procter & Gamble Health Limited, is improving healthcare access for underserved communities in Assam through a special boat clinic operating along the Brahmaputra River.

The floating medical facility is serving more than 20,000 people living in 18 peninsular villages and 10 islands located along the riverbanks. The initiative was launched in 2025 to provide consistent healthcare support to communities that face difficulty accessing medical facilities due to geography and transportation challenges.

Equipped With Essential Medical Facilities

The boat clinic is staffed by trained medical professionals and is equipped with a six-bed ward, a mini operation theatre, a labour room, a diagnostic laboratory and a pharmacy.

It mainly focuses on maternal healthcare, child healthcare and preventive health services. Pregnant women registered under the programme receive at least three antenatal check-ups, helping in early diagnosis and proper monitoring of health conditions.

The clinic also works with local primary health centres to increase immunisation coverage in these remote communities.

Community Participation Improves Healthcare Access

Local residents also play an important role in the programme. Volunteers from the villages help monitor health conditions, mobilise community members and inform people about clinic visits.

They also encourage follow-up check-ups and support awareness campaigns related to health and hygiene.

Initiative Designed For Difficult Terrain

According to P&G Health Managing Director Milind Thatte, the changing course of the Brahmaputra River and the region’s difficult terrain make access to healthcare services challenging.

To overcome these barriers, the medical teams use a combination of boat clinics, fishing boats and land transport to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services even during floods or changing river conditions.

Part Of P&G SEHAT’s Larger Healthcare Mission

Launched in 2019, P&G SEHAT is the flagship CSR programme of Procter & Gamble Health Limited. The programme aims to improve public health across underserved communities in India by focusing on healthcare access, maternal and child health, nutrition awareness and elderly care.

Through mobile healthcare units, boat clinics and community awareness programmes, the initiative has already benefited lakhs of people across the country.