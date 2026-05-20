Nashik: Protest Against Irregularities By Online Pharmaceutical Companies; Over 5,000 Drugstores Closed In One-Day Statewide Shutdown | Sourced

Nashik: Protesting against the unregulated and illegal practices of online pharmaceutical sales, chemists across the country, including those in Maharashtra, are observing a one-day shutdown today. In the Nashik district alone, approximately 9,200 drugstores remain completely closed. The Nashik District Chemists' Association has extended its full support to this shutdown.

The All India Chemists and Druggists Association called for today's one-day shutdown, with the Maharashtra State Chemists' Association actively participating in the initiative. In Nashik, drugstores appear closed in various areas, including Gole Colony, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Ashok Stambh, CBS, and Mumbai Naka.

The President of the Nashik District Chemists' Association stated, "Anyone can procure habit-forming drugs or abortion pills through online platforms. In a pharmacy, medicines are dispensed by a qualified pharmacist, and their quality is verified. However, there is absolutely no such guarantee in the case of online sales. Our shutdown is not intended to cause inconvenience to patients, but rather to safeguard their future well-being."

Emergency Arrangements

To ensure that patients face no difficulties, the Association has released emergency contact numbers. Essential medicines were made available to those who reached out via these designated numbers.

The shutdown serves merely as a warning. The association has issued a warning that it will call for an indefinite shutdown if its demands are not met. Following this, a peaceful march was taken from Ashok Stambh to the Collectorate and after a protest was held in front of the District Collector's office and the FDA office.

It is hoped that this protest staged by chemical dealers across the state, including those in Nashik, will draw the government's attention to the issue of unregulated online sales within the pharmaceutical sector.

Key Demands

- Online pharmaceutical sales, which are currently operating illegally due to the non-implementation of the 2018 GSR 817 (E) notification, must be halted immediately.

- The GSR 220 (E) notification issued during the COVID-19 pandemic period should be revoked.

- The provisions regarding controlled profit margins under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) 2013 should be abolished.

- The easy online availability of habit-forming drugs, MTP kits, and medicines falling under the NDPS Act poses a significant risk to patients' health.