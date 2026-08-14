Jubilant FoodWorks Shares Jump 4% After Q1 Results

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks rose 4% in Friday morning trading after the company reported its fiscal first-quarter results.

Analysts largely highlighted the potential for a recovery in Domino’s India growth, while Popeyes continued to emerge as a strong performer within the company’s portfolio.

The stock was trading at Rs 511, making it one of the top midcap gainers during the session.

Despite Friday’s rise, Jubilant FoodWorks shares remained down 8.1% so far in 2026, compared with a 6.7% decline in the Nifty 50. The company’s market capitalisation stood above Rs 33,500 crore.

Jubilant FoodWorks reported a 4.3% year-on-year increase in Q1 FY27 profit after tax to Rs 70 crore from Rs 66.7 crore. Revenue from operations grew 9.2% to Rs 1,848.85 crore, while EBITDA increased to Rs 360 crore from Rs 323.3 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 19.5% from 19%.

Brokerages assess Domino’s recovery, Popeyes growth

Jefferies maintained its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 650, implying more than 32% upside from Thursday’s close. While Domino’s India like-for-like (LFL) growth remained subdued, the brokerage expects improvement ahead, supported by internal and external factors and a favourable base.

It also noted that EBITDA margin pressure remained contained despite inflation, helped by price increases and cost-saving measures. Popeyes remained a key positive, with average daily sales crossing Rs 95,000.

CLSA retained its ‘Outperform’ rating with a Rs 554 target. It noted standalone sales growth of 9.2% and Domino’s India LFL growth of 2.5%. Management expects LFL growth to reach 5-7% in FY27, with improvement beginning in the second quarter. CLSA also highlighted continued Popeyes momentum and raised its FY27-FY29 estimates by 12-14%.

HSBC remained more cautious, retaining its ‘Hold’ rating and Rs 500 target. It described Domino’s growth as muted but acknowledged effective margin management. The brokerage identified Popeyes as the standout business while expecting the broader recovery to be gradual.