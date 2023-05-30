Jubilant Pharmova makes changes in top management, appoints Priyavrat Bhartia as MD | Image: Jubilant Pharmova (Representative)

Jubilant Pharmova on Monday made changes in its top management as Hari S. Bhartia stepped down from his post of managing director, the company announced through an exchange filing. Bhartia will continue as co-chairman and non-executive director of the board of the company.

The board expressed its deepest gratitude for the outstanding leadership, strategic vision and significant contribution to the company during his tenure as Managing Director.

New managing director

The board appointed Priyavrat Bhartia, the son of chairman Shyam S. Bhartia, as the managing director from June 1 for the next three years. He has served as a non-executive director on the Board of the company since May, 2017. He has demonstrated strong leadership capabilities, strategic acumen, deep business and industry understanding and provide strategic commitment to the Company’s long term vision.

Priyavrat Bhartia, has around 26 years of industry experience. He holds a Bachelors' Degree in Economics from Dartmouth College, USA and Masters in Business Administration from Stanford University, USA.

He is also on the Board of Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, Jubilant Industries Limited, HT Media Limited, Digicontent Limited, The Hindustan Times Limited, Jubilant Enpro Private Limited and Hindustan Media Ventures Limited.

New joint managing director

Arjun Shanker Bhartia the son of Hari S. Bhatia the co-chairman of the company, has been appointed as the joint managing director of the company for the period of three years. He has served as a non-executive Director on the Board of the company since May 2017. He has a deep understanding of the company’s business and industry, and shall provide direction for strategy execution.

Arjun Shanker Bhartia, graduated from Brown University, Providence, RI, USA in 2008. He worked as an Associate Consultant with Bain & Company during 2008-2010 and as an Analyst in varied industries.

He has served as a non-executive director on the Board of Jubilant Pharmova Limited since May 2017. He is also on the Board of Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, Jubilant Consumer Private Limited and Jubilant Enpro Private Limited.

Chief Financial Officer

The current chief financial officer, Arun K Sharma will take up the role of the Group Treasurer from June 1 and will step down from his current post. Until the company can find his successor Arvind Chokhany, Group Chief Financial Officer Jubilant Bhartia Group and whole-time director will be taking over Arun Sharma's position to ensure smooth transition to the new CFO.