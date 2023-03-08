USFDA tags Jubilant Pharmova's Nanjangud unit for voluntary action | Image: Jubilant Pharmova (Representative)

The US Food and Drug Administration has tagged Jubilant Pharmova Ltd's active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility at Nanjangud as "voluntary action indicated", according to an exchange filing.

The Nanjangud facility had received eight observations from the regulatory body as a result of an examination between December 5 and 13.

According to this inspection and the USFDA's designation of "voluntary action indicated," the Nanjangud facility complies with current good manufacturing standards, according to Jubilant Pharmova.

The shares of Jubilant Pharmova closed 3.7% higher at ₹315.75 on NSE.

