 JSW Steel Q1 Net Profit Falls 75% To ₹4,696 Crore
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JSW Steel Q1 Net Profit Falls 75% To ₹4,696 Crore

JSW Steel on Friday reported a 75.29 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,696 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The steel major had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹19,243 crore in the same quarter last year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 17, 2026, 02:45 PM IST
JSW Steel Q1 Net Profit Falls 75% To ₹4,696 Crore

Mumbai: JSW Steel on Friday reported a 75.29 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,696 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The steel major had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹19,243 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from Operations

The company's revenue from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 decreased to ₹47,364 crore, compared to ₹51,180 crore in the preceding quarter. On a year-on-year basis, revenue was marginally higher than ₹43,147 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

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Expenses Analysis

Total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹41,830 crore, down from ₹46,862 crore in the previous quarter. In the same period last year, total expenses were ₹40,325 crore.

Exceptional Items

JSW Steel reported exceptional items of nil for the current quarter. This compares to a gain of ₹17,888 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, which included a gain on loss of control over the steel business undertaking of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited.

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Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per equity share for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹19.05. This marks a significant reduction from ₹67.07 per share in the quarter ended 31 March 2026 and ₹91.43 per share in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.

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