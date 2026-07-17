JSW Steel Q1 Net Profit Falls 75% To ₹4,696 Crore

Mumbai: JSW Steel on Friday reported a 75.29 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,696 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The steel major had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹19,243 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from Operations

The company's revenue from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 decreased to ₹47,364 crore, compared to ₹51,180 crore in the preceding quarter. On a year-on-year basis, revenue was marginally higher than ₹43,147 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

Expenses Analysis

Total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹41,830 crore, down from ₹46,862 crore in the previous quarter. In the same period last year, total expenses were ₹40,325 crore.

Exceptional Items

JSW Steel reported exceptional items of nil for the current quarter. This compares to a gain of ₹17,888 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026, which included a gain on loss of control over the steel business undertaking of Bhushan Power and Steel Limited.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per equity share for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹19.05. This marks a significant reduction from ₹67.07 per share in the quarter ended 31 March 2026 and ₹91.43 per share in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.