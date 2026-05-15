JSW Steel Q4 Profit Jumps To ₹3,491 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹44,819 Crore

For the full financial year FY26, JSW Steel reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 1,65,875 crore against Rupees 1,60,518 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Mumbai: JSW Steel Ltd reported a 132 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,491 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 44,819 crore. Compared with Rs 1,563 crore profit in Q3 FY26, Rs 2,773 crore in Q2 and Rs 4,209 crore in Q1, the company’s quarterly trajectory reflected a strong recovery in the March quarter aided by improved operating performance and lower exceptional impacts.

The company’s consolidated total income for the quarter stood at Rs 45,204 crore against Rs 41,934 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 45,430 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before exceptional items and tax rose to Rs 6,760 crore from Rs 3,937 crore sequentially and Rs 4,434 crore a year ago. Revenue growth remained modest on a yearly basis, but profitability improved sharply due to operational efficiencies and lower costs.

Sequentially, the steelmaker witnessed a Rs 3,241 crore rise in revenue and a Rs 1,928 crore jump in profit over Q3 FY26. Earnings per share increased to Rs 13.13 from Rs 6.15 in the preceding quarter.

Finance costs stood at Rs 1,706 crore compared with Rs 1,578 crore in Q3, while total expenses rose to Rs 38,444 crore from Rs 38,325 crore. The company also reported total comprehensive income attributable to owners of Rs 3,826 crore for the quarter.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 7.10 per equity share for FY26. The company also disclosed progress on restructuring initiatives, including the proposed merger of JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd with and into JSW Steel Ltd and acquisition-related developments involving overseas mining assets. Exceptional items for the standalone business included employee benefit provisions of Rs 139 crore during the quarter.

For the full year FY26, JSW Steel reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,66,575 crore compared with Rs 1,74,192 crore in FY25, while net profit attributable to owners rose sharply to Rs 13,960 crore from Rs 8,973 crore. Full-year EPS stood at Rs 52.44 against Rs 34.81 in FY25, reflecting improved earnings strength despite softer annual revenue.

JSW Steel reported improved quarterly profitability in Q4 FY26, supported by stronger operating performance and recovery in margins. This summary is based solely on audited financial results and is not investment advice.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company filings and is only for information purposes, not investment or financial advice.