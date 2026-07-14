Jindal Saw Q1 Net Profit Declines 7.2%, Revenue Drops To ₹3,721.44 Crore

Jindal Saw Ltd reported a 7.2 percent decline in standalone net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027. |

Mumbai: Jindal Saw Ltd on Tuesday announced its standalone financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, reporting a profit before tax of Rs 145.01 crore. This marks a 7.2 percent decrease compared to the Rs 156.29 crore reported in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26).

Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 3,721.44 crore, down from Rs 3,818.44 crore in Q4 FY26, representing a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.5 percent.

However, on a year-on-year basis, revenue increased by 12.75 percent from Rs 3,300.37 crore in Q1 FY26.

Expenses Overview

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were Rs 3,610.65 crore. This is a 2.3 percent reduction from the Rs 3,695.41 crore reported in the previous quarter.

Cost of Materials

Cost of materials consumed rose to Rs 2,388.46 crore in Q1 FY27, up from Rs 2,285.60 crore in Q4 FY26. This represents an increase of approximately 4.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Finance Costs

Finance costs for the quarter significantly decreased to Rs 70.72 crore. This is a 44.4 percent reduction compared to Rs 127.30 crore incurred in Q4 FY26 and a 46 percent drop from Rs 131.01 crore in Q1 FY26.

Other Expenses

Other expenses also saw a decline, coming in at Rs 763.47 crore for Q1 FY27. This is down from Rs 850.10 crore in the prior quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.