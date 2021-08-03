JNPT records a growth of 21.15% in July in cargo handling 

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) recorded 433,533 TEUs in July 2021 compared to 344,316 TEUs in July 2020, a growth of 21.15 percent as compared to the same period last year. The container traffic handled at JNPT during the first 4 months of FY 2021-22 was 1,797,838 TEUs as against 1,192,165 TEUs, which is 50.80 percent higher than the container traffic over the same period of last year.

In terms of rail operations, JNPT handled 77,662 TEUS of ICD traffic from 503 rakes in July 2021, and the Rail-Coefficient was 17.91 percent. To enhance the model shift from road to rail, JNPT is undertaking a host of initiatives like the commencement of rail service between JNPT and Balli (in South Goa) on the Konkan Railway, and other initiatives like ITRHO has helped to maximize train placement, track productivity, efficiency, cost-effective handling, reduce dwell time of import ICD boxes, connecting export ICD boxes to respective terminals in time and also increase rail quotient at JNPT.

Commenting on the monthly performance, Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT, said, “We continued to maintain good performance in July 2021, and along with our stakeholders, we continue to play an important part of the supply chain. We have also commenced trial operations at the newly constructed Coastal Berth; this will provide an impetus for coastal cargo movement and provide better infrastructure for coastal shipping and decongest rail and road networks, ensuring cost-competitive and effective multi-modal transportation solutions. We have also handed over a letter of intent to successful bidders of 9 plots in JNPT SEZ to boost port-led industrialization. We have been relentlessly handling the evacuation and procurement of Medical Grade Oxygen and other Medical accessories and supply during the month. "