JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 FY26 Net Profit Falls 19% To ₹138 Crore, Revenue Stays Flat At ₹1,902 Crore Amid Margin Pressure

JK Lakshmi Cement reported Q4 FY26 net sales of Rs 1,901.5 crore. |

Mumbai: JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd reported standalone net sales of Rs 1,901.5 crore for Q4 FY26, marginally higher than Rs 1,897.6 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit fell 19 percent year-on-year to Rs 138.2 crore from Rs 169.8 crore, while profit before tax declined 25 percent to Rs 187.0 crore.

The company’s PBIDT stood at Rs 324.4 crore during the quarter, down from Rs 368.3 crore a year ago. Sequentially, however, the company posted a strong recovery over Q3 FY26.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue rose 19 percent from Rs 1,598.4 crore in Q3 FY26, while net profit jumped 154 percent from Rs 54.3 crore. PBIDT also increased 33 percent sequentially from Rs 243.3 crore.

The improvement was supported by higher cement sales volumes and lower operating pressure compared with the previous quarter. Sales volume during Q4 FY26 stood at 38.96 lakh tonnes against 35.97 lakh tonnes in Q4 FY25.

The company also disclosed exceptional items linked to the cancellation of a mining development agreement in Assam.

JK Lakshmi Cement derecognised investments worth Rs 325 crore and simultaneously recognised claims recoverable of Rs 130 crore in standalone results.

The company said it has initiated legal proceedings for recovery of the amount.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company attributed operational momentum to improved volumes and ongoing expansion projects. During the quarter, renewable power accounted for 46 percent of the company’s power mix as part of its sustainability initiatives.

JK Lakshmi Cement is also undertaking clinker and grinding capacity expansion projects across Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand with an estimated investment of Rs 3,000 crore.

Basic earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 11.12 compared with Rs 13.67 in the year-ago quarter.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, standalone net sales increased 9.2 percent to Rs 6,762.6 crore from Rs 6,192.6 crore in FY25. Net profit rose 52 percent to Rs 430.3 crore, while PBIDT climbed 23 percent to Rs 1,127.9 crore.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6.50 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.