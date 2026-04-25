India Cements Q4 Profit Turns Positive At ₹54.8 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹1,259 Crore

India Cements reported a return to profitability in Q4 FY26 with net profit at Rs 54.8 crore against a loss a year ago, while revenue rose to Rs 1,258.8 crore. |

Mumbai: India Cements posted a standalone net profit of Rs 54.75 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a loss of Rs 63.75 crore in Q4 FY25, while total income rose to Rs 1,258.8 crore from Rs 1,222.97 crore a year ago . Sequentially, profit improved significantly from Rs 3.17 crore in Q3 FY26, highlighting a strong recovery in the final quarter.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,228.65 crore in Q4, up from Rs 1,114.25 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 1,197.57 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses declined to Rs 1,172.45 crore from Rs 1,309.49 crore in Q4 FY25, aiding the turnaround in profitability. Profit before tax came in at Rs 65.86 crore versus a loss of Rs 89.22 crore a year earlier.

Sequential growth was supported by improved operational efficiency and lower cost pressures. Power and fuel expenses stood at Rs 466.45 crore, broadly stable year-on-year, while freight and forwarding costs declined sharply to Rs 34.68 crore from Rs 243.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Finance costs also reduced to Rs 23.37 crore from Rs 38.12 crore, contributing to margin expansion.

For the full year FY26, the company reported a net profit of ₹65.32 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 655.65 crore in FY25, indicating a substantial recovery. Total income for the year increased to Rs 4,580.97 crore from Rs 4,125.26 crore. Earnings per share for FY26 stood at Rs 2.11, against a negative Rs 21.16 in the previous year.

The company recorded exceptional expenses of Rs 20.49 crore during the quarter, primarily linked to impairment of investments and regulatory impacts. For the full year, exceptional items amounted to Rs 28.21 crore. Additionally, the financial results reflect the impact of the amalgamation of four subsidiaries, effective March 28, 2026, following approval by the National Company Law Tribunal.

Operationally, the company continued to focus on its core cement business, while also undertaking restructuring initiatives including divestment of certain subsidiaries and overseas investments during the year. These measures contributed to balance sheet strengthening and improved financial performance.

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The company’s total comprehensive income for Q4 stood at Rs 51.18 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 62.75 crore in the year-ago period. For FY26, total comprehensive income was Rs 59.96 crore, as against Rs 4,236.16 crore in FY25, which included significant other comprehensive income adjustments.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on audited financial results and does not constitute investment advice or a complete financial analysis.