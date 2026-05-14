Prism Johnson Q4 Profit Slumps 95% To ₹6.4 Crore Despite 20% Sequential Revenue Growth

Prism Johnson reported a 95 percent YoY decline in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 6.4 crore. |

Mumbai: Prism Johnson Ltd reported a sharp 95 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders at Rs 6.43 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 129.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose sequentially by 20 percent to Rs 2,110 crore from Rs 1,753 crore in the December quarter and increased 8 percent from Rs 1,960 crore a year ago, reflecting stronger sales momentum across cement, tiles and ready-mix concrete businesses.

The company’s total income for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 2,120.47 crore against Rs 1,759.81 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 1,972.99 crore in Q4 FY25. However, profitability weakened sharply due to lower exceptional gains and losses from discontinued operations.

Profit before tax from continuing operations came in at Rs 20.43 crore compared with Rs 101.6 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 177.5 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit from discontinued operations resulted in a loss of Rs 22.33 crore after minority interest during the quarter.

Sequential growth was supported by higher sales volumes in the cement and HRJ tile businesses. Cement segment revenue rose to Rs 947.12 crore from Rs 782.91 crore in Q3, while HRJ revenue increased to Rs 714.1 crore from Rs 566.21 crore.

The ready-mix concrete segment also improved to Rs 434.11 crore from Rs 390.99 crore in the previous quarter. Total expenses increased to Rs 2,104 crore from Rs 1,772 crore due to higher power, freight and inventory-related costs. Finance costs declined to Rs 40.4 crore from Rs 46 crore sequentially.

During the quarter, Prism Johnson recorded exceptional gains from sale of office premises and industrial assets, partly offset by labour code-related expenses and retrenchment compensation.

The company also continued the process of divesting its stake in Raheja QBE General Insurance Company after securing shareholder and regulatory approvals.

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 8 percent to Rs 7,326 crore from Rs 6,780 crore in FY25. Net profit attributable to shareholders, however, declined 9 percent to Rs 72.9 crore from Rs 79.9 crore a year ago. Earnings per share for FY26 stood at Rs 1.45 compared with Rs 1.59 in the previous fiscal.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on audited FY26 financial results and is not investment advice.