 JioHotstar: Dubai-Based Siblings Ready To Give Reliance The Domain For Free, Say 'No One Has Pressured Them'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessJioHotstar: Dubai-Based Siblings Ready To Give Reliance The Domain For Free, Say 'No One Has Pressured Them'

JioHotstar: Dubai-Based Siblings Ready To Give Reliance The Domain For Free, Say 'No One Has Pressured Them'

In the post, making an "offer" to Reliance Industries, the siblings said, "With all the discussions happening, we now think it might be best for Team Reliance to have this domain, if they want it.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The JioHotstar saga, after a few days of haitus, has now added a new chapter to it. The Dubai-based NRI siblings, Jainam Jain & Jivika Jain, who reportedly purchased the domain name JioHotstar.com from an unnamed, unknown Delhi-based developer, are now ready to return the said domain name to the Reliance corporation.

Siblings To Give Away The Domain

In a new post on the website, the 'philanthropist' siblings said, "Recently, we received many emails from people wanting to buy the domain. To check if these offers were real, we reached out to some of them.

We found that while some offers were fake, a few were serious and offered a lot of money. But even with these genuine offers, we never wanted to sell the domain. We made this clear by replying to everyone that the domain was not for sale."

FPJ Shorts
JioHotstar: Dubai-Based Siblings Ready To Give Reliance The Domain For Free, Say 'No One Has Pressured Them'
JioHotstar: Dubai-Based Siblings Ready To Give Reliance The Domain For Free, Say 'No One Has Pressured Them'
'Those Who Say Religion Is In Danger, Their Own Party Is In Danger': Riteish Deshmukh Attacks BJP In Fiery Speech During Brother Dhiraj's Campaign Rally In Latur Rural; Video
'Those Who Say Religion Is In Danger, Their Own Party Is In Danger': Riteish Deshmukh Attacks BJP In Fiery Speech During Brother Dhiraj's Campaign Rally In Latur Rural; Video
'Mahayuti Will Get More Than 175 Seats, Will Win Baramati With 1 Lakh Votes', Says Ajit Pawar; Campaigns For Maharashtra Elections Intensified
'Mahayuti Will Get More Than 175 Seats, Will Win Baramati With 1 Lakh Votes', Says Ajit Pawar; Campaigns For Maharashtra Elections Intensified
'Donald Trump Won't Abandon Taiwan Due To Its Semiconductor Prowess,' Says Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu
'Donald Trump Won't Abandon Taiwan Due To Its Semiconductor Prowess,' Says Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu
Read Also
Elon Musk's Net Worth Continues To Zoom As His Political Clout Grows After Donald Trump's Return To...
article-image

'Never Meant To Cause Any Confusion'

Furthermore, they added, "Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of talk and even some videos about why we own the domain and if it connects to a possible business deal between Jio and Hotstar. We want to clear up any confusion: we never expected this attention and never meant to cause any controversy. Our only goal was to support the developer and share our seva (service) journey."

Read Also
Tata Motors Q2FY25 Results: Standalone Net Profit Falls 62.5% To ₹477 Crore, Income Declines 17.2%...
article-image

Offer To Reliance

In the post, making an "offer" to Reliance Industries, the siblings said, "With all the discussions happening, we now think it might be best for Team Reliance to have this domain, if they want it. We are happy to give jiohotstar.com to them for free, with all the proper paperwork. To be clear, this is entirely our choice. No one from Reliance or any legal group has contacted us or pressured us in any way. We made this decision on our own, without any pressure from friends, family, or anyone else."

How Did It All Start?

The saga, which has reached this point, started when a Delhi-based techie bought the now controversial domain name, anticipating a merger of Reliance and Disney's websites Jiocinema and Disney Hotstar, respectively.

The techie asked RIL to fund his academic dream of studying at the UK's coveted Cambridge University.

Read Also
JioHotstar Goes Off Sale From NameCheap.com After Puzzling Turn Of Events
article-image

Things took a sour turn as the techie claimed he was threatened with legal proceedings. As a result of the chaotic developments, the techie soon abandoned the plan of procuring resources from Reliance and posted the domain name for a sale, with a price tag of around Rs 21 lakh.

Later, the website was picked up by the aforementioned siblings, who ran it to exhibit their charity work on the website. Reliance or related authorities are yet to comment on the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JioHotstar: Dubai-Based Siblings Ready To Give Reliance The Domain For Free, Say 'No One Has...

JioHotstar: Dubai-Based Siblings Ready To Give Reliance The Domain For Free, Say 'No One Has...

Ola Shares Recover From Record Low Amid Net Loss In Q2 FY25; Surging More Than 5% On NSE

Ola Shares Recover From Record Low Amid Net Loss In Q2 FY25; Surging More Than 5% On NSE

Trump Victory Revives The Crypto Mania; Bitcoin Touches 81,000 Mark, Other Virtual Currencies Also...

Trump Victory Revives The Crypto Mania; Bitcoin Touches 81,000 Mark, Other Virtual Currencies Also...

Pix Transmission Shares Zoom To Record Levels After PAT Increases Whopping 95% In Q2 FY25; Hits 20%...

Pix Transmission Shares Zoom To Record Levels After PAT Increases Whopping 95% In Q2 FY25; Hits 20%...

Vistara Bids Farewell As Final Flight Departs Today Following Its Merger With Air India

Vistara Bids Farewell As Final Flight Departs Today Following Its Merger With Air India