 JioHotstar Goes Off Sale From NameCheap.com After Puzzling Turn Of Events
JioHotstar Goes Off Sale From NameCheap.com After Puzzling Turn Of Events

The abstruse series of events was kickstarted when a Delhi-based unnamed developer who bought the website (JioHotstar.com) tried to use the website to extract resources from Reliance Industries in order to fund his higher studies in the UK.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
article-image

The chaos that started with techie with aspirations of taking up an exorbitant course in the prestigious Cambridge University has ended up in a strange territory amid cartoonish developments.

A Delhi-based unnamed developer who bought the website (JioHotstar.com) tried to use the website to extract resources from Reliance Industries in order to fund his higher studies in the UK.

However, things quickly turned sour as the developer was allegedly threatened with a lawsuit, which subsequently led him to abandon plans of getting anything from Reliance Industries.

It was recently learnt that the website with the domain name JioHotstar.com is now being used by a charity organisation headed by two young siblings (Jainam & Jivika) from Dubai, UAE.

JioHotstar Bizarre: From Delhi Techie's ₹1 Crore Demand To Recent Ownership Of The Domain By UAE...
article-image
The 'updated' content of the new owners of the domain name.

The 'updated' content of the new owners of the domain name.

However, the website was still available on the platform NameCheap.com for the amount of Rs 21 lakh.

However, now it is being learnt that the said domain name has been taken, and the platform selling it has discontinued the display of the price.

Latest screengrab of the status of the domain, as per NameCheap.com.

Latest screengrab of the status of the domain, as per NameCheap.com.

JioHotstar Is Taken: Delhi-Based IIT-Aspirant Buys Domain, Asks Reliance To Pay For His Cambridge...
article-image

NameCheap now shows the website as unavailable and, as suggested before, does not display a price or the option to add it to the cart. Instead, the website asks users to "Make an Offer."

When we look for the same domain name on other platforms, we find similar results.

Another major domain-purchase site, BigRock.com, also displayed similar results.

Here, BigRock.com simply claimed that the said domain name is 'unavailable'. The page also added that the 'Domain is taken'.

In addition, GoDaddy.com, another domain-selling/purchasing site, similarly claimed that the said domain was taken.

EL&N London Debuts In India With Grand Opening At Jio World Plaza, Mumbai
article-image

However, it needs to be noticed that the said domain continues to carry content from the aforementioned siblings, who ostensibly own the website now.

JioHotstar update: Delhi kid sold domain to someone else in UAE and now Ambani lawyers can't fight them because now it's not Indian law it's international law and as per international law Ambani has to Negotiate and Pay
byu/Srihari_stan inIndianStreetBets

Relaince Industries or Jio is yet to make an official statement in the matter.

