JioHotstar Bizarre: From Delhi Techie’s ₹1 Crore Demand To Recent Ownership Of The Domain By UAE Kids; Everything You Need To Know

The story of the JioHotstar.com domain name has taken an unexpected turn that has left many scratching their heads.

In a latest development, the ownership of the JioHotstar.com domain has taken yet another twist apart from the earlier claim of the domain. Now, as of the latest twist and turns, the domain has reportedly changed from the hands of a Delhi-based app developer to two young siblings from Dubai, UAE.

The story has captured the internet’s attention, sparking conversations and curiosity around the mysterious exchange.

About the story

It all began when an unnamed Delhi-based tech enthusiast claimed of acquiring the domain name in 2023, just ahead of the anticipated merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

On October 24, the developer, in a message, directly addressing Reliance Industries, wrote, "Dear Executive of Reliance Industries,

I am an app developer based in Delhi, currently working on my startup. In early 2023, while scrolling through social media, I came across a news piece stating that Disney+ Hotstar was losing daily active users after losing the IPL streaming licence, and Disney is considering selling or merging Hotstar with an Indian competitor."

Later the day then, the developer, who chose to remain anonymous, further stated, "An Executive from Reliance reached out - Ambujesh Yadav Ji, AVP, Commercials. A request was made for £93,345, which represents the tuition fees for the EMBA program. The request has been denied. Reliance will proceed with legal action. I hope they will reconsider this kind request. I wish such a large group could help. Thank you to all who shared and sent kind words."

A Surprising Switch

As the week closed, viewers visiting the JioHotstar domain found a surprise. The original posts had been replaced with a heartfelt message from Jainam and Jivika, two young siblings from Dubai.

The duo introduced themselves with a message detailing their recent “Seva journey” in India, a mission focused on empowering underprivileged children through learning and positivity.

The post read: "Hello! We are Jainam and Jivika – siblings from Dubai, UAE, on a mission to make a difference. Even though we’re just kids, we believe that age is only a number when it comes to spreading kindness and positivity. Our recent journey began during our summer holidays when we left our home in Dubai for 50 unforgettable days in India. We had a purpose: to connect with children from various backgrounds, share our love for learning, teach skills for studying and setting goals, and inspire them to dream big.

Throughout our journey, we were met with inspiring moments and new friendships. We taught kids not only about studying but also about having the courage to set ambitious goals. Together, we laughed, learned, and grew, creating memories that we’ll treasure forever. This website is our way of sharing those memories with you – through photos, videos, and stories from our Seva journey. We hope it brings you closer to the incredible kids we met and encourages you to spread kindness in your own special way.

Along the way, people showed their appreciation through gifts, blessings, and even small donations, which we collected over our travels. When we returned to Dubai, we used a portion of this collection to support a young software developer from Delhi by purchasing this domain for his benefit. Through sharing our journey here, we aim to inspire others and keep the domain open for future sale to anyone who wants to continue this positive mission.

And one more thing – we love taking on new challenges! Make sure to watch our videos where we’ve shared some of these fun challenges, and we hope they inspire you to try something new too.

Thank you for being a part of our journey!"

While the exact details of the ownership transfer remain unclear. The domain name is as of Oct 25 was available for an amount of Rs 21.01 lakh on the website NameCheap.com, the story has intrigued many who continue to follow the fate of the JioHotstar domain.