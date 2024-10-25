JioHotstar Saga: Cambridge-Aspirant Developer Denies Wrongdoing, Says The Website Will Go Offline Soon

Representative Image

The JioHotstar website saga has taken a turn perhaps towards its end as the Delhi-based developer who purchased the domain 'JioHotstar.com' has posted an update on the ongoing ostensible tale of the tug-of-war between Reliance and the Cambridge University aspirant.

In the latest post, the developer, who was also an IIT aspirant, took to the infamous website and posted a note entitled 'Thank You People of Internet'.

The developer said, "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the lawyers who generously offered their time and guidance pro bono. From the Honourable Supreme Court and High Court to legal minds in Cambridge, London, California, Texas, and surprisingly even Berlin - I'm still amazed how this reached German lawyers. Your support means a lot to me."

Itna Viral Bhi Nahi Hona Tha

The techie further added, "My parents read the news and they are worried—actually super super worried. Itna bhi viral nhi hona tha yaar. Shayad legal battle phir bhi handle ho jaye, bhai saab maa baap ka samjhana is so difficult. Good Kalesh today. Although many legal minds have suggested that I should hold this domain and fight for it, acquiring a domain is like an asset, and there is nothing illegal in buying something in hope that its price will appreciate, as long as I don't impersonate this site as the official site of Reliance or try to sell something on behalf of Jio or Hotstar or make money out of it.

Nothing Illegal

Elucaiting on the legality, the techie said, "I am the legitimate owner of this domain and have the right to hold this domain as long as I wish. I might not be able to use it for anything, but holding it as a showpiece without infringing on anyone's trademark is completely legal. I can be restrained from using this domain or even keeping this site online, but can't be forced to give up the domain."

Dont Have Resources

Apart from the many pieces of advice I am getting, What i have understood is that there are many legal opinions and no clear answer until the court pronounces a verdict and I literally don't have the time and resources to go against a big group. If I get a legal notice, I will have to comply. Chances are they might not even pay a single penny for this, but I hope they look at it from a compassionate side and offer a respectable sum for it. Kya pata Reliance ki wajh se meri diwali bhi badiya ho jaye.

Bye Bye

He further went onto conclude the message by saying, "Thank you everybody who posted kind words for me on social media, and even to those who were not so kind. Some of you really think I am some super smart hacker, who cracked this. Even I really wish I was. Pretty disheartening but hota hai, hopefully another opportunity will strike soon to go to Cambridge (without so much legal drama)."

"If you feel you have the time and resources for legal stuff or you live in a country where Jio is not a trademark, you can instantly buy this domain from NameCheap.com at 1/10th of original ask. I hope if Reliance needs this domain, they consider buying it. I had no malicious intent just the hope for a better future. Bye Bye. This site will go offline soon."

The domain name is currently available for an amount of Rs 21.01 lakh on the aforementioned website (NameCheap.com).

This saga started with Techie purchasing this domain in anticipation of the merger of Reliance and Disney, leading to the merger of their streaming website as well.

This, however, did not appear to have gone down well, as the techie claimed that he was threatened with a legal action by the Reliance. Thereafter, the developer took to this website and posted another message asking for legal aid.