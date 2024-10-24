JioHotstar Saga: Delhi App Developer Alleges Legal Threat From Reliance After Demanding ₹1 Crore For Domain; Netizens React

JioHotstar Saga: Delhi App Developer Alleges Legal Threat From Reliance After Demanding ₹1 Crore For Domain | Representative Image

In a surprising twist in the ongoing JioHotstar saga, a Delhi-based app developer recently made headlines by purchasing the domain name JioHotstar.com in anticipation of a merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

In the latest development to event, the developer, who chose to remain anonymous, further stated, "An Executive from Reliance reached out - Ambujesh Yadav Ji, AVP, Commercials. A request was made for £93,345, which represents the tuition fees for the EMBA program. The request has been denied. Reliance will proceed with legal action. I hope they will reconsider this kind request. I wish such a large group could help. Thank you to all who shared and sent kind words."

"I don't have the power to stand against Reliance. I don't feel I infringed any trademark when I bought this in 2023, since JioHotstar was not even in existence at that time. No body had trademark for JioHotstar when i bought it. I might automatically lose access of this domain in few hours. If any legal professional could help, I would be grateful," added the statement.

Background of the story

A developer from Delhi has purchased the domain name JioHotstar.com just before the merger between Disney’s Disney+ Hotstar and Reliance’s JioCinema.

The developer in the earlier statement said, directly addressed Reliance Industries and said, "Dear Executive of Reliance Industries,

I am an app developer based in Delhi, currently working on my startup. In early 2023, while scrolling through social media, I came across a news piece stating that Disney+ Hotstar was losing daily active users after losing the IPL streaming licence, and Disney is considering selling or merging Hotstar with an Indian competitor."

The Importance of the Merger

The anticipated merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar has been a hot topic in India's media landscape. The partnership is expected to reshape the streaming industry in India, allowing the new entity to maximize its reach and resources.

Netizens Reaction

Netizens were quick to react, with many finding the developer’s move amusing, while others debated the legal implications of buying the JioHotstar.com domain ahead of such a major merger.

An unknown app developer from Delhi has acquired the #JioHotstar domain name and is demanding funding for Cambridge education for its sale to Reliance.



Indians 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7H7mGPZGPp — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) October 24, 2024

Update from that guy:



Ambani’s got crores to blow on a wedding but can’t fund a deserving man education for making a smart move?



Ambanis are fake & arrogant to the max!#Jio #Hotstar #JioHotstar https://t.co/LBE8OmTBsU pic.twitter.com/jXc1q59ddC — Dr.Bhavesh Varandani (@11GoGetter11) October 24, 2024