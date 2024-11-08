Tata Motors Q2FY25 Results: Standalone Net Profit Falls 62.5% To ₹477 Crore, Income Declines 17.2% YoY | Representational Image

Tata Motors on Friday (November 8) released its standalone and consolidated results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company in its Q2 earning reported a slight dip in both income and net profit compared to the same period last year. Despite a reduction in expenses, the company faced a decline in profits for the second quarter of FY25.

Consolidated Financial Performance - Income and Profit Fall

For the consolidated results, the company in Q2FY25 reported a total income of Rs 103,016 crore, down from Rs 1,06,759 crore in Q2FY24, which marks a decline of approximately 3.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

On the expense side, although the company managed to reduce its total expenses to Rs 97,330 crore, in comparison to the same quarter last year to Rs 1,00,649 crore last year but the net profit saw a decline of 10 per cent YoY, dropping from Rs 3,832 crore in Q2FY24 to Rs 3,450 crore in Q2FY25.

Standalone Performance - Sharp Decline in Income, Profit Drop

On a standalone basis, the company posted a similiar trent. The company’s total income for the quarter stood at Rs 15,812 crore, down by 17.2 per cent from Rs 19,122 crore the same quarter previous year.

Similar to the consolidated trend, the standalone also followed the same path, with a reduction from Rs 17,579 crore in Q2FY24 to Rs 14,626 crore in Q2FY24.

However, the standalone net profit saw a massive dip of 62.5 per cent, falling from Rs 1,270 crore in Q2FY24 to Rs 477 crore in Q2FY25.

Share performance

The shares of the company ended the day at Rs 803.55, a drop of 1.98 per cent from its opening price of Rs 821.95. During the trading session, the stock even hit a low of Rs 801.10