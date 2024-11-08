Ashok Leyland Q2FY25 Earnings: Standalone Profit Soars 37.3% YoY To ₹770.10 Crore; Declares ₹2 Interim Dividend |

One of the major player in Indian Automotive sector, Ashok Leyland Limited on Friday (November 8) released its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, through a regulatory filing,

The company's board approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results today.

Post the announcement of the financial results, the shares saw a positive response from the market. At 1:51 pm IST, the stock was trading at Rs 219.20, a surge of 1.53 per cent during the intraday trading session.

The share price had opened at Rs 215.90 earlier in the day and reached an intraday low of Rs 210.52.

Consolidated Financial

For the Q2FY5, the automarkers total income stood at Rs 11,261.84 crore, compared to Rs 11,463.03 crore during the same period last year (Q2FY24), marking a slight decline of 1.75 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

However, the real story lies in the Profit of the period, which surged to Rs 766.55 crore in Q2 FY25, up from Rs 569.31 crore in Q2 FY24, a growth of 34.7 per cent in profit.

Coming to the company's total expenses in Q2FY25, it saw a reduction in this this quarter, standing at Rs 10,314.14 crore compared to Rs to Rs 10,500.29 crore in Q2FY24, a decrease of 1.77 per cent YoY.

Standalone Financial Highlights

On the standalone front, the company's total income stood at Rs 8,866.10 crore for Q2FY25, a slight decline from Rs 9,685.50 crore in Q2 FY24, ehich marks a decrease of 8.47 per cebt YoY.

However, the total expenses on the company in the quarter marked a green end for for, which stood at Rs 7,987.65 crore in Q2 FY25, down from Rs 8,797.25 crore in Q2 FY24, a reduction of 9.21 per cent.

The real highlight, however, comes in the form of Profit of the period, which posted an increase, rising from Rs 561.01 crore in Q2FY24 to Rs 770.10 crore in Q2FY25, a growth of 37.3 per cent YoY.

Interim Dividend

Apart from the financial performance, the company also announced an interim dividend.

As per the regulatory filing, the company added, "The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, have declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share of Re. 1/- each, for the financial year ending 2024-25. The said interim dividend, would be paid, on or before December 7, 2024."