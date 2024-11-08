Elon Musk Along With Other American Billionaires, Got Richer By ₹5.3 Lakh Crore After Trump's Re-Election

PIC: AFP

Donald Trump's re-election as the US president has brought about a wind of euphoria in the mainstream world of business. The return of Trump to the White House was met with gargantuan gains made by listed entities at Wall Street. The American indices have continued their green streak thereafter.

Musk, The Big Winner

In what can be seen as a series of events connected to the developments at the equity markets, the net worth of the top billionaires rose by a total of around USD 64 billion or Rs 5.3 lakh crore, in the past few days ever since Trump's election.

On top of the list is Elon Musk. Musk, who in many ways has become Trump's lieutenant, made the most of it. The SpaceX and Tesla boss saw his copious wealth rise by a staggering USD 26.5 billion. |

Trump Supporters On A Roll

The 47th president of the US will be a convicted felon—a first in the country's history.

On top of the list is Elon Musk. Musk, who in many ways has become Trump's lieutenant, made the most of it. The SpaceX and Tesla boss saw his copious wealth rise by a staggering USD 26.5 billion.

Read Also Infosys, Tech Mahindra Shares In Green As Major IT Stocks Continue To Roar

Jeff Bezos, whose Washington Post refrained from endorsing a candidate, also made billions in this mini gold rush. Bezos's wealth jumped by over USD 7 billion. | AFP

As per the most recent available information, Musk's total net worth stands at a massive USD 290.3 billion.

Then we have Oracle's Larry Ellison, who incidentally also espoused Donald Trump. Ellison saw his fortune rise by USD 5.5 billion. His total wealth stands at USD 226.6 billion, making him the second richest person, as per Forbes.

Warren Buffett's Wealth Also Rises

The Oracle of Omaha saw his wealth rise to USD 144.3 billion. |

Jeff Bezos, whose Washington Post refrained from endorsing a candidate, also made billions in this mini gold rush. Bezos's wealth jumped by over USD 7 billion.

It was not just Trump supporters who made merry of the situation. "Silent" Kamala Harris supporters, including Warren Buffett, Bill Gates (who donated USD 50 million) and Google's Sergey Brin also made money in this span.

Sergey Brin saw his fortune jump to USD 142.9 billion in the recent past. The Oracle of Omaha saw his wealth rise to USD 144.3 billion. Bill Gates, once the richest man of the world, also saw his fortunes jump to USD 105.1 billion.