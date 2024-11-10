Elon Musk's Net Worth Continues To Zoom As His Political Clout Grows After Donald Trump's Return To White House

Elon Musk, the richest man on Earth, is now richer than ever and miles ahead of others who share the elite space of the wealthiest with him.

Elon Musk's Rising Influence

This came to pass after the end of the 2024 US presidential election. This culmination of the election saw the victory of Donald Trump, marking his second stint at the White House.

Elon Musk, who started leaning more towards the larger right of the political spectrum during the pandemic years, eventually turned MAGA and endorsed Trump. In the bargain, the Tesla and SpaceX boss arguably became the biggest supporter of Trump, even chipping in millions into his campaign trail.

This has established his closeness with the incoming president-elect. Musk has seen his political clout flourish in the recent past, and Donald Trump's victory has only cemented it.

This was recently witnessed in a virtual discussion that took place between Donald Trump and Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Here, as per reports, Elon Musk was also part of the telephonic conversation between the two.

Tesla Shares Jump

And this undeniable proximity to power has turbocharged Musk's fortunes just in the past week.

Elon Musk-led EV maker Tesla saw its share prices jump monumentally in the matter in just a few days. In fact, in the past five trading sessions, the shares of the only listed entity in the Elon Musk universe rocketed by a mammoth 31.46 per cent or USD 76.88.

It is to be noted that Tesla shares have had a lacklustre year otherwise; in fact, the company started 2024 on a low note, with diminishing numbers, thanks to a global slowdown in EV demand, along with stiff competition from China's BYD.

This recent surge has taken the overall price of Tesla shares to USD 321.22 per piece.

Elon Musk @ 300 Billion

The surge in the price of Tesla shares has directly impacted Elon Musk, the richest man's personal fortune. Elon Musk's net worth has also surged by close to 30 per cent in just the past few days, making remarkable gains of billions of dollars.

The South African-born US billionaire crossed the milestone of USD 300 billion. Musk's current net worth, as per Forbes, stands at USD 304 billion. The second richest person, Larry Ellison, who also supported Trump stood at a distant USD 230.7 billion.