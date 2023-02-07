Jio launches True 5G in 10 more cities | Image: Jio (Representative)

Reliance Jio today announced the launch of its True 5G services across 10 cities, via an exchange filing.

The cities are namely Hindupur, Madanapalle, Proddatur (Andhra Pradesh), Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), Talcher (Odisha), Patiala (Punjab), Alwar (Rajasthan), Mancherial (Telangana), Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Roorkee (Uttarakhand), taking the total count of cities enjoying Jio True 5G to 236.

Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in majority of these cities.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting today.

Read Also Airtel 5G Plus now live in 2 cities of Chhattisgarh

Commenting on the occasion, Jio spokesperson said, “We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G services in these 10 cities across 8 states. With this launch, Jio users across 236 cities can enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G in the new year 2023. These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country.

With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs.

We are grateful to the State Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for their continuous support in our quest to digitize the region.”