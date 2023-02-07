e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAirtel 5G Plus now live in 2 cities of Chhattisgarh

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 2 cities of Chhattisgarh

Raipur and Durg-Bhilai gets ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus services. No SIM change needed; existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. Existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Airtel 5G Plus now live in 2 cities of Chhattisgarh | Image: Airtel (Representative)
Follow us on

Bharti Airtel, telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Raipur and Durg-Bhilai, via an exchange filing.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread.

Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following places in these cities:

The company will augment its network in due course of time, making its services available across many other locations in these cities.

Commenting on the launch, Sujay Chakrabarti, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Raipur and Durg-Bhilai. Airtel customers in these two cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up entire cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

RECENT STORIES

IEX's electricity trade volume up 9% in Jan

IEX's electricity trade volume up 9% in Jan

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Adani Ports total income jumps to Rs 5,051.17 cr, net profit drops to Rs...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Adani Ports total income jumps to Rs 5,051.17 cr, net profit drops to Rs...

Shark Tank India Season 2: Online job platform 'Unstop' bags Rs 2 cr deal from 4 sharks

Shark Tank India Season 2: Online job platform 'Unstop' bags Rs 2 cr deal from 4 sharks

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 2 cities of Chhattisgarh

Airtel 5G Plus now live in 2 cities of Chhattisgarh

Shark Tank India Season 2: Sharks come together to guide 'masoom' entrepreneur to stand for his...

Shark Tank India Season 2: Sharks come together to guide 'masoom' entrepreneur to stand for his...