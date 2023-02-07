IEX's electricity trade volume up 9% in Jan | Image: IEX (Representative)

Indian Energy Exchange's electricity trade volume registered a 9% on-year rise to 8.24 bln units in January, the power trading platform said in an exchange filing.

Overall, the company achieved a total trade volume of 8.64 bln units in January, the highest on a monthly basis in the ongoing fiscal year.

Of the total units traded, the traditional power market accounted for 7.89 bln units, while the green power market and renewable energy certificate market accounted for 347 mln units and 395 mln units, or 395,000 certificates, respectively.

The day-ahead, term-ahead, and real-time electricity markets are the three segments that make up the conventional power market.

To 4.89 billion units, the traded volume in the day-ahead market decreased 7% from the previous year. The company said that this was a result of the high spot electricity costs brought on by the lack of coal supply.

The real-time electricity market climbed 33% year over year to 2.10 billion units in January, while the term-ahead market increased 131% year over year to 902 million units.

The green power market, which consists of green day-ahead and green term-ahead markets, cumulatively reported an on-year increase of 24% for the company. While the green day-ahead market traded 286 mln units, the green term-ahead market achieved 61 mln units of traded volumes.

According to the business, the average clearing price is projected to decrease in the upcoming months as coal inventories at power plants improve. The Indian Energy Exchange's transaction volume will rise even more as a result.

