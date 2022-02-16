Java is most-in-demand job skill, reveals Tech Skills & Trends Report

Java, JavaScript and SQL developers are the most in-demand roles in 2022, thanks to the huge adoption of these languages in numerous organizations, reveals a report. Additionally, DevOps has become one of the prominent roles to hire across industries because of their increased emphasis on network security, rapid adoption of cloud systems, and agile methodologies.

Other than Java, JavaScript and SQL developers, the demand for Full-Stack developers who can work on frontend and backend is growing rapidly. Furthermore, when it comes to Data Science skills ― SQL, AWS, and Azure have gained significance due to the strategic importance of data analysis and increased usage of cloud systems. Python, which is widely used in web programming, automation, data visualization, and data science, has become one of the most popular languages.

On the launch of the report, Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer|Mettl, said, “Over the past two years, organizations across the globe have realized the need to adopt technology into the core of their business. Established businesses as well as start-ups are extensively using technology such as AI, ML, Blockchain & Data Sciences to differentiate themselves. This technical uprising has led to an exponential growth in demand for high-quality tech talent across a variety of skills. MercerlMettl’s report is a study of technologies that have and will shape the future of various industries. I am hopeful that the report will guide industry leaders to define innovative approaches to hiring in 2022 and beyond.”

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 09:25 PM IST